Maruti Suzuki shares rise on higher production

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Monday rose over two percent after the automaker reported an increase in total production for November. The MSI stock was trading 2.19 percent up to Rs 7,032.90 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip gained 1.99 percent to Rs 7,024.05. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) increased its production in November by 4.33 percent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand.

The company produced a total of 1,41,834 units in the month as against 1,35,946 units in the year-ago period, MSI said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

