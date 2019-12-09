Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luxury home prices in Mumbai expected to fall by 1 pc in 2020: Knight Frank

International property consultant Knight Frank on Monday ranked Mumbai as the seventh global city in terms of expected price appreciation in prime residential properties and estimated that prices of luxury homes in certain areas are set to fall by one per cent in 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:21 IST
Luxury home prices in Mumbai expected to fall by 1 pc in 2020: Knight Frank
Knight Frank LLP is a leading independent global property consultancy. Image Credit: ANI

International property consultant Knight Frank on Monday ranked Mumbai as the seventh global city in terms of expected price appreciation in prime residential properties and estimated that prices of luxury homes in certain areas are set to fall by one per cent in 2020. These areas include Cuffe Parade, Napean Sea Road, Colaba, Lower Parel, Worli, Tardeo, Juhu, Bandra Kurla Complex, Santacruz West, Bandra West, Khar West and Prabhadevi, according to its latest report Prime Global Forecast 2020.

"The buyers of prime residential properties in Mumbai are expected to remain cautious in 2020 due to deteriorating economic environment impacting market liquidity and an additional one per cent stamp duty being levied by the Maharashtra government, taking the total to six per cent. According to Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index Q3 2019, while Mumbai was ranked as the 28th fastest-growing prime residential market in the world, registering a 0.8 per cent year-on-year increase in average capital value in Q3 2019, the prices had actually remained stable in the past three months.

In the last decade, Mumbai has seen a 12.7 per cent price appreciation in prime residential properties. The index also highlighted that the change in prime residential prices for all 45 cities tracked by the index averaged 1.1 per cent in the year to Q3 2019, growing at the slowest rate in a decade. Both demand and sales of prime residential properties in Mumbai are expected to see a slight fall, while the supply of luxury homes is estimated to drop significantly in 2020, according to Prime Global Forecast 2020.

The average capital values of prime residential properties in Mumbai currently stands at Rs 64,775 per square feet, making it the most expensive city for buying luxury homes in India. Paris leads the prime residential forecast for 2020 with an expected price growth of 7 per cent followed by Berlin and Miami in the second place with a 5 per cent growth each, and Geneva and Sydney at the third place with an expected prime residential price growth of 4 per cent each.

A prime residential property is defined as the most desirable and most expensive property in a given location, generally defined as the top 5 per cent of each market by value. In the Prime Global Forecast 2020 report, Knight Frank's analysts provide their price forecast for 2020, taking account of the latest economic indicators, supply, demand and sales trends. The report also highlights the 10 biggest risks to prime residential markets in 2020 as global economic slowdown, global trade war, local economic slowdown, changes to property market regulations, geopolitical crises, change in government/upcoming election, emerging market volatility, oversupply of luxury homes, currency instability, Brexit, US Federal Reserve rate changes and commodity prices.

"Despite interest rates remaining low, sales volume of the prime end of the market in global top tier cities has largely drifted lower during 2019," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India. "Prime residential market in Mumbai has also echoed the same sentiment. In India, the segment has now become a business for only the organised and well-funded players to venture into. Each world region will be marked by different risk set to prime property," he said.

Brexit will play as a top risk for Europe whereas economic slowdown and change of property market regulations will weigh on Asian markets, added Baijal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

JNU students gather at campus for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Monday gathered at the campus to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding an appointment with the President, who is also the visitor of the varsity, to seek his intervention in the hostel fee hike is...

No thanks: Lupita Nyong'o on possibility of 'Us' sequel

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyongo has ruled out a sequel to her horror blockbuster Us. The film was directed by Jordan Peele and features Nyongo in the double role of Adelaide Wilson and her doppelganger Red.During Deadlines Contenders event, the ...

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

South Africas Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2019, beating more than 90 contestants, including Miss India, from around the globe. The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by Amer...

Vistara signs codeshare agreement with Lufthansa

Vistara has entered into a codeshare pact with German airline Lufthansa, the sixth such agreement with an international airline as the domestic full service carrier seeks to expand its overseas network. As part of the agreement, Lufthansa w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019