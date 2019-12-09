Walmart empowers Indian MSMEs to accelerate growth and access new markets

Walmart Inc on Monday announced an initiative to train and prepare 50,000 Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to expand domestic capabilities and participate in the global economy. The Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme will leverage the retail giant's international ecosystem and local knowledge of partner Swasti, an India-based non-profit with deep expertise and a strong track record in community development.

The programme will connect a network of supplier development communities that Flipkart and Walmart already have today in the country, expanding and accelerating existing programmes in MSME training, certification and onboarding to empower them to grow and export to new markets. "The Vriddhi programme will encourage Indian suppliers to make for online and offline customers around the world," said Judith McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart International.

"That openness makes us unique and can truly create opportunities for those who participate. Whether a supplier has ambitions domestically or around the globe, Walmart Vriddhi will give them the tools they need to succeed," he said. Shiv Kumar, Founder and Chief Mentor of Swasti, said the initiative will enable MSMEs to participate in domestic and global supply chains that will contribute to their profitability and competitiveness for India's economic development as a whole.

Training will cover all aspects of business management, promoting customer-centric strategies and best practices in workforce management and environmental sustainability. It will emphasise empowering entrepreneurs, including women entrepreneurs, for lasting success, said Walmart in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)