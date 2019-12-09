Left Menu
Development News Edition

Older PCs can lead to produ'vity loss,security vulnerabilities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:37 IST
Older PCs can lead to produ'vity loss,security vulnerabilities

Older PCs can lead to produ'vity loss,security vulnerabilities for SMBs in South India: Microsoft study Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (PTI): Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in South India, using older PCs, are likely to experience reduced work place productivity and security vulnerablities, according to a Microsoft study. SMBs using computers that are over four years old and running older operating systems will experience significantly reduced workplace productivity as compared to newer PCs, it said.

The older PCs also expose organisations to security vulnerabilities and IT threats, according to Farhana Haque, Group Director-Devices, Microsoft India. SMBs have experienced older PCs being repaired almost four times than that of new PCs.

This can amount to at least 96 hours' worth of productive time lost, a press release quoting her said. Recovering data and maintaining business continuity is among the topmost challenges for SMBs in the South.

In the last year alone, 25 per cent of SMBs surveyed in South India said they had experienced a security breach. Nearly 40 per cent of SMBs in the southern states are using outdated PCs and 62 per cent, older versions of Windows, the study said.

These findings were revealed in the latest Microsoft study in partnership with global SMB IT market research and analyst organization TechAisle, which polled almost 2,000 SMBs across Asia Pacific. SMBs in the South, who have embraced a modern workplace strategy, have experienced multiple benefits for businesses and employees, including higher productivity, better security and reduced operating costs.

The study said 89 per cent of the southern SMBs saw improved IT efficiency by adopting newer PCs and 75 per cent of all SMBs agreed that adopting newer PCs enabled better usage experience through cloud and mobility solutions "Technology can be a real enabler for businesses, both small and large, and SMBs need to recognise the value that IT investment can bring to their present and future growth. SMBs employ over 110 million people in India, significantly contributing to India's economic growth", she said.

Microsoft wants to work alongside SMBs in India to help them realise their ambitions and succeed in this competitive marketplace, she said. According to the study, the continued delay in SMBs' adoption of newer technological infrastructure across business functions, was due to factors such as perceived app incompatibility and low awareness of must-have capabilities in new PCs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 after loss of generation units

Following the loss of additional generation units, Eskom has bumped up load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 4.Eskom has lost additional generation units this morning, increasing unplanned breakdowns UCLF to 14 200MW as at 0925. Along with a ...

Cong seeks swift govt action to fill up vacancies in courts

The Congress in Rajya Sabha on Monday expressed concern over large number of vacancies in high courts and subordinate courts and urged the government to take swift action to fill up the posts. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, T Sub...

SC to consider hearing PIL for probe into encounter of 4 accused in gang rape-murder of Hyd vet

The Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday whether to hear a PIL seeking an SIT probe into the killing of four men, who were arrested on charges of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, an alleged encounter by the police. A...

Don't touch trees for Bal Thackeray memorial in Aurangabad: CM

A senior Shiv Sena leader on Monday claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray had given oral orders against felling of trees for the proposed memorial of his late father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray in A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019