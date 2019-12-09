Every citizen has right to migrate anywhere India: govt tells LS

Every Indian citizen has a right to migrate to any part of the country in the quest for better job opportunities and prospects and the Constitution guarantees this right, Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in Lok Sabha.

The minister said job opportunities, better prospects, demand and supply gap, market forces are some of the factors that determine and push migration notwithstanding local job opportunities and implementation of government schemes for employment generation.

"Every citizen has a right to migrate to any part of the country in quest of better job opportunities and prospects. The Constitution of India guarantees all citizens the fundamental right to move freely through the territory of India. The Principles of free migration are enshrined in clauses (d) and (e) of Article 19 (1) of the Indian Constitution," he said during the Question Hour.

