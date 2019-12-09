Left Menu
CBI registers 14 cases of economic offences against 18 serving, former lawmakers: Thakur

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 09-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:51 IST
The CBI has registered 14 cases of economic offences against 18 serving and former lawmakers, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. "Out of these 18 persons, 2 are sitting Members of Parliament; 9 Ex Members of Parliament; 5 Members of Legislative Assemblies and 2 Ex Members of Legislative Assemblies," he said in a written reply.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered 82 cases against the public representatives including former public representatives across the country, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, he said. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has registered three cases of economic offences across the country against public representatives, he said. Of these cases, two cases have been registered against former MP and one case against former MLA, he added.

He further said that these cases presently are at various stages of investigation and investigations are conducted on the merits of cases without any fear or favour. "Disclosure of details of these cases at this juncture may not be in larger public interest as the same may hamper the ongoing investigations. Further, disclosure of information in respect of specific assesses is prohibited except as provided under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

In another reply, Thakur said 15th Finance Commission chairman has presented the first report pertaining to financial year 2020-21 to President of India on December 5. "The recommendations made by the Finance Commission will be examined in the Ministry in consultation with various departments and approval of Cabinet will be sought," he said.

In accordance with the approval of the Cabinet, an ‘explanatory memorandum as to the action taken on the recommendations made by the 15th Finance Commission will be laid on the floor of both the Houses in Parliament during the Budget Session, he said. Replying to another question, Thakur said against the Budget Estimate of Rs 6.63 lakh crore, the net GST collection between April and November is Rs 3.98 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

