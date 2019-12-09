Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank inaugurates new service center in Bahrain

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:35 IST
ICICI Bank inaugurates new service center in Bahrain
Image Credit: Wikimedia

ICICI Bank on Monday said India's Ambassador to Bahrain Alok Kumar Sinha inaugurated its new 'service center' in Bahrain, making it the bank's second physical touchpoint in the country. The bank already has a retail branch at the local Manama Centre, it said in a statement.

The new service center will provide services for all products offered by the Manama branch, except cash deposit and withdrawal. The bank offers retail, private banking and corporate banking services in Bahrain, the statement said.

It offers products, specially designed for customers in Bahrain, such as savings and current account, fixed deposits and global money transfer, life insurance products, and general insurance products, it said. ICICI Bank has been operating in Bahrain since 2004, Amit Bansal, Country Head (Bahrain) said.

"The bank had received a retail banking license in May 2007 to provide retail and commercial banking activities in the country," he said. The branch caters to non-resident Indian (NRI) customers with a bouquet of products and services, including opening NRI accounts & fixed deposits, loan against NRI deposits, a home loan for properties in India, transactions in select mutual funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland to return soccer cash stashed at Swiss banks to South America

Swiss prosecutors are preparing to return money to the South American soccer association that was seized from Swiss bank accounts during a sweeping global probe of corruption involving world soccer officials.One of the bank accounts, at Cre...

1008 names of Shivas Association creates history at Kulen Mountains

1008 Names of Shivas Association created history by offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Mahavishnu at the famous Kulen Mountains, Siem Reap in Cambodia after a gap of 1,000 years. The historic feat was performed by Indresh Kumar, RSS Ve...

I-League: Quess East Bengal take on Neroca, search for first win

Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal will continue their search for a win when they travel to Imphal to lock horns with a buoyant NEROCA in an I-League match at the Khuman Lampak here on Tuesday. East Bengal have drawn the first two matches, wh...

SC seeks EC's response on plea for disclosure of voter turn out, total count after poll results

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Election Commissions response on a PIL by TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra seeking direction to the EC to publish details of voter turnout and final vote count on its website once general and assembly poll r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019