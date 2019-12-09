ICICI Bank inaugurates new service center in Bahrain

ICICI Bank on Monday said India's Ambassador to Bahrain Alok Kumar Sinha inaugurated its new 'service center' in Bahrain, making it the bank's second physical touchpoint in the country. The bank already has a retail branch at the local Manama Centre, it said in a statement.

The new service center will provide services for all products offered by the Manama branch, except cash deposit and withdrawal. The bank offers retail, private banking and corporate banking services in Bahrain, the statement said.

It offers products, specially designed for customers in Bahrain, such as savings and current account, fixed deposits and global money transfer, life insurance products, and general insurance products, it said. ICICI Bank has been operating in Bahrain since 2004, Amit Bansal, Country Head (Bahrain) said.

"The bank had received a retail banking license in May 2007 to provide retail and commercial banking activities in the country," he said. The branch caters to non-resident Indian (NRI) customers with a bouquet of products and services, including opening NRI accounts & fixed deposits, loan against NRI deposits, a home loan for properties in India, transactions in select mutual funds.

