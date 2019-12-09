Left Menu
Chinese Ambassador reveals trade between China, Ghana hits over 7.3bn

Shi Ting Wang, the Chinese Ambassador has revealed in Accra during the official launch of new Chinese vehicles Changan CS95 and CS55T that the trade between China and Ghana has reached USD 7.3 billion. This makes Ghana the seventh largest trading partner of China in Africa in 2018.

The trade volume between Ghana and China hit USD 6.67 billion in 2017 and attributed the increase to the demand of Chinese products by Ghanaians and measures put in place by the two to leverage the long standing relations between them.

The Chinese Ambassador added that China has held International Import and Export Fair every year, which gives opportunity to merchants from Ghana to showcase their products.

The Ghanaian Times newspaper on Monday quoted the Managing Director of Stallion Motors Ghana, Manish Daryanani, as saying that Changan offered value for money in terms of icon design, comfort, pricing, intelligent safety features and prompt after sales service.

