Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN climate summit should concentrate more on action on Paris deal: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:31 IST
UN climate summit should concentrate more on action on Paris deal: Javadekar

India said on Monday that the UN climate conference under way in the Spanish capital should concentrate more on action on the Paris climate agreement and not bring up new issues as it will be "futile" to talk of new targets and ambitions unless the 2015 deal is implemented. "India's expectation from the COP 25 is that we should concentrate more on action on the Paris agreement, and not grouch up new issues and new subjects," Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is here to attend the climate summit, told reporters.

The Paris accord was adopted by 195 parties at the UN climate conference "COP 21" held in the French capital in 2015 with an aim to reduce the hazardous greenhouse gas emissions. Nineteen members of the G20, except the US, have voiced their commitment to the full implementation of the deal. The objective of the Paris Agreement is to prevent an increase in global average temperature and keep it well below 2 degree Celsius.

Briefing the media at the India Pavillion set up at the 25th session of Conference of Parties under the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC COP25), which started on December 2, Javadekar said that reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and others have found that India is among top five in performing according to the Paris Agreement. "We are walking the talk, we have reduced our energy intensity by 25 per cent, and we are very sure that we will outdo our promise of 35 per cent even by 2030," Javadekar said.

The minister noted that India is "probably" one of the few countries where green cover is increasing. "My latest figure is we have increased the forest, and tree cover outside forests at 13,000 square kilometres. It is huge compared to any country in the world, and therefore India wants all countries to first follow the Paris (agreement). It will be futile to talk of new targets, ambitions and programs unless we carry out our implementation of Paris (deal)," he said.

He said India will not forget the Paris agreement as it was a "historical promise" and the Kyoto Protocol parties must take the responsibility. "That is our position and if they want that they will declare their targets from pre-2020 actions in this COP and that they will require two or three years to implement it.

"That can be adjusted, but pre-2020 cannot be sidelined or cannot be used back, and new themes are introduced every time. So India is very firm on acting on Paris agreement," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Detention order of NRI bizman Mubeen Shah revoked permanently two days after being released temporarily

Two days after he was released temporarily, the Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it had permanently revoked the stringent Public Safety Act PSA against NRI businessman Mubeen Shah, who had been pick...

Karnataka rejected 'corrupt, selfish' govt by giving majority to us: BJP

The BJP on Monday took a dig at its rival Congress and JDS, saying people of Karnataka have rejected outright those who are selfish and corrupt by handing over a resounding victory to the saffron party candidates in the assembly bypolls. Co...

Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, Deadmau5, Jonas Brothers, 2 Chainz And 500+ Artists Share "Now Playing" Playlists On TIDAL

&#160;To commemorate the end of 2019 and to emphasize TIDALs unparalleled connection to the artist community, the global music and entertainment streaming platform is releasing a collection of 500 new Now Playing playlists curated by artist...

South Asian Games: Baliyan, Sheoran win gold in wrestling

Gaurav Baliyan and Anita Sheoran registered comfortable victories in their respective games to bag a gold medal in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Monday. India completed a perfect record on the final day of the wrestling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019