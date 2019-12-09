Ecobank wins Bank of the Year and Best Bank at The Banker, EMEA Finance Awards

Ecobank (Ecobank.com) wins "Bank of the Year" and "Best Bank" at The Banker and EMEA Finance Awards in London.

Ecobank Cameroon, Gambia, and Rwanda won Bank of the Year at The Banker Awards on 28th November. This recognition came just before Ecobank Cabo Verde, Gambia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe won Best Bank at the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards on 5th December. The Banker is the most prestigious global financial publication and EMEA Finance is widely read by the international banking community.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO of Ecobank said: "We are pleased to be recognized as 'Bank of the Year' and 'Best Bank' in two distinguished award ceremonies in London. This confirms the strength of our brand in multiple countries across Africa, our unique pan-African platform and innovative banking products and solutions. Indeed, our One Bank strategy is providing the desired banking excellence for our consumer, commercial and corporate customers across the 33 countries in which we operate on the continent."

The judging panels were impressed by Ecobank's sound management, business model and strategic initiatives as well as its pioneering technology. They highlighted the bank's recent innovations, including digitalized trade finance products, Ecobank Online & Omni Lite, digital payment solution, Ecobank Pay, and cross-border remittance solution, Rapid transfer. These products are transforming the banking sector and empowering African businesses by providing accessibility and affordability.

(With Inputs from APO)