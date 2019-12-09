Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares dragged down by Tullow Oil and weak China export data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:46 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares dragged down by Tullow Oil and weak China export data
Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks slipped on Monday, dragged down by a slump in shares of Tullow Oil after its chief executive stepped down and the oil and gas explorer scrapped its dividend, while weak data out of China also weighed on sentiment. Shares in Tullow, which continues to face issues at its main producing assets in Ghana, hit a 19-year low following the announcements.

The broader energy index shed 1%, the most among the European sub-sectors, as crude prices fell. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.2%, following a more than 1% gain on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs report. On Monday, data from China showed exports in November shrank for the fourth straight month, the latest sign that the world's second-largest economy continues to reel from the impact of a prolonged trade war with the United States.

"(The China data) is obviously not ideal for the export market and trade overall. So, trade concerns are certainly back," said the head of equities Roger Jones, and senior equity analyst Renata Klita, at asset manager London & Capital. Washington and Beijing has been engaged in discussions since October to strike an initial trade deal ahead of the next set of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that are to take effect on Dec. 15.

There is also some market caution going into big events in the market this week, including U.S. and European central bank meetings as well as British parliamentary elections, Jones and Klita added. Recent opinion polls indicate British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds a significant lead over the Labour Party. If Johnson gains a parliamentary majority, he can win ratification for his Brexit deal, ending three-and-a-half years of political paralysis.

Healthcare heavyweights Sanofi and Roche were among the biggest drags on shares amid takeover attempts of Synthorx and Spark Therapeutics, respectively. French stocks lost half a percent as the country's finance minister said they were ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on champagne and other French goods in a row over a French tax on internet companies.

Limiting losses on the STOXX 600 was a 4.6% jump in British retailer Tesco after the company said it might sell its Asian businesses, while Osram rose 14.9% on speculation that sensor specialist AMS could make a higher offer to buy out the German company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

Vodafone Idea shares slip over 14 pc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Bucs QB Winston to see hand specialist

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston will see a specialist after fracturing the thumb on his throwing hand on Sunday, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Winston, 25, suffered the injury in the first half of Sundays 38-35 win over th...

Motor racing-Russian F1 organisers say race stays despite WADA sanctions

Russias Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi will not be affected by the countrys four-year World Anti-Doping Agency WADA ban for tampering with doping tests, the races promoters said on Monday. The sanctions include a four-year ban on Russia ho...

Doping-U.S. to reap golden benefit from Russia Olympic ban-study

The biggest beneficiaries of Russias ban at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games ought to be the United States, China and Japan, who should annex 10 of the banned nations projected gold medals between them, according to data analysts Gracenote. Rus...

Turkey cannot go back on NATO Poland-Baltics plan - Polish official

A senior Polish official said Monday there could be no backtracking from a NATO decision to pursue a defense plan for Poland and the Baltics after Ankara suggested it might still block it until allies designate a Kurdish militia as terroris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019