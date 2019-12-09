Left Menu
EU's Timmermans says "will not hesitate" to protect EU industry over carbon if necessary

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 23:41 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 23:41 IST
The European Union will not hesitate to impose measures to protect its industries from competitors who do not respect the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb global warming, EU climate commissioner Frans Timmermans said on Monday.

In response to a question on the EU's position regarding a possible "carbon tax" on imports from high-emitting competitors, Timmermans said he hoped there would be no need to take such a step as the world moved to implement the Paris accord.

"I hope then there will be no need for such a measure, but if it is necessary we will not hesitate to take it," Timmermans told a news conference at a U.N. climate summit in Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

