Left Menu
Development News Edition

India predicted to beat US, China in next digital race, according to GVG

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 10:42 IST
India predicted to beat US, China in next digital race, according to GVG

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2030, India could produce 8 digital giants—like Amazon in US retail or Tencent in Chinese media—in massive markets such as health, food, retail, financial services, consumer products, real estate, logistics and telecom because of world-class incumbents including Airtel, DMart, Godrej, Reliance and others according to a recent report Who Will Win Next Digital Race: startups, digital giants like Amazon or incumbents like Walmart, Tata, Lidl? published by GVG Capital, the #1 ranked global private equity firm in digital transformation. This report is based upon the world's largest digital transformation study spanning 5,000 companies across 100 countries.

The stakes could not be higher, with room for only one winner—digital giant—in each large market. 'Digital giants' are $100 billion winners that dominate their respective markets.

The first digital race from 1995-2020 produced 8 digital giants: 6 from US (Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix) and 2 from China (Alibaba, Tencent), including 7 of the world's 10 most valuable companies.

In the next digital race from 2020-30, $50 trillion in global consumer spending is anticipated to shift online—unleashing 40 new digital giants from 15 more countries like Germany and India in dozens of trillion-dollar markets from food to health. Incumbents have a window of opportunity because startups and current digital giants face structural challenges, government backlash, populist resentment and investor skepticism.

"India's future is bright due to exceptional entrepreneurs, rising consumption and growth-focused government," said Mr. Rajan Navani, Chairman, CII Council on Future Businesses and MD, Jetline Group.

"Indian companies can build digital giants only if they improve customer experience 10X and exponentially accelerate digital innovation," according to Mr. Love Goel, Chairman and CEO of US based GVG Capital, known for leading the 7 most successful digital transformations globally. Goel added, "Our track record proves iconic incumbents with concentrated ownership—founder, family, private equity—have a significant advantage in digital transformation."

FULL REPORT: https://bit.ly/35fbjLt

About GVG Capital

GVG Capital is a leading global private equity firm known for building 30 digital market leaders and 18 billion-dollar startups, unlocking $100 billion in shareholder value and helping dozens of icons like Apple, Walmart, P&G, BMW, ABInbev, Macy's and Lojas Americanas launch/grow their digital business.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

On this day, Sachin became the leading centurion in Test History

It was on December 10, 2005, when legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskars record to become the leading centurion in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar slammed his 35th hundred in Test, surpassing the milestone agains...

UPDATE 1-Warren woos Nevada union amid healthcare policy concerns

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential Nevada labor union that she wants all Americans to have coverage that is as good as theirs. Un...

Destination NSW: Walk From Sydney's Iconic Bondi to Manly on Spectacular 80km Track

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Destination NSW has today released spectacular video and image highlights of the newly opened walking tracking between Bondi and Manly. Walking between two of the worlds most iconic beaches, Bondi and Ma...

Eagles escape Giants in OT, grab share of NFC East lead

Carson Wentz threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 510 left in overtime as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied from a 14-point deficit to post a much-needed 23-17 victory over the visiting New York Giants on a rainy Monday night. Ertz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019