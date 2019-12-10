Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stanza Living raises Rs 40-cr from Alteria Capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:11 IST
Stanza Living raises Rs 40-cr from Alteria Capital

Co-living operator Stanza Living has raised USD 5.7 million (around Rs 40 crore) from venture debt fund Alteria Capital to fund its expansion plan and future growth. Alteria Capital, had earlier invested USD 4.3 million (Rs 30 crore) in Stanza Living, taking the total debt infusion to USD 10 million (Rs 70 crore).

Founded in 2017, Stanza Living has so far raised USD 70 million from investors like Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital, Accel, Matrix Partners and Alteria Capital. "The capital infusion will enable us to further increase the pace of our strategic growth across markets through organic and inorganic measures," said Anindya Dutta, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Stanza Living.

Stanza Living has an inventory of more than 47,500 beds across cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Vadodra and Dehradun. Sandeep Dalmia, MD and co-founder, said the company has scaled up its business significantly in last few years and would continue deepening access to consumers across the country.

"Through this partnership, we are together working on creating financing and funding structures that will set a new precedent for the industry in India," said Ajay Hattangdi, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital. Co-working and co-living segments have gained momentum in India on rising demand for shared office as well as accommodation space.

In its study, News Corp and Softbank-backed realty portal PropTiger has termed the co-living space as "real estate goldmine" and said that this segment has potential to become USD 93 billion market annually on rising demand from students and professionals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

LEGO Foundation supports IRC to promote learning solutions in East Africa

Today, the LEGO Foundation is awarding a US100 million grant to a consortium led by the International Rescue Committee IRC to promote play-based, early learning solutions for pre-primary and primary school-aged children impacted by the huma...

If Dhoni decides he is good enough to continue, don't mess around with that: Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri says none can mess around with Mahendra Singh Dhoni if he decides to be in contention for next years T20 World Cup but the enigmatic former captain would never impose himself on the team. In a soon-to-be-telecast in...

Can't deny influence of films on youth: Deepika on socially responsible cinema

Actor Deepika Padukone believes cinema is a powerful medium and no one cant deny its influence over society. At a time when the influence of pop culture is under scanner, with Bollywood films and songs coming under the spotlight for romanti...

Imran Khan asks international community to press India to lift Kashmir restrictions

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appealed to the international community to press India to lift the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, which has entered the fourth month. The restrictions were imposed on August 5 when the centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019