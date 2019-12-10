IIT-Hyderabad, C-METink pacton e-waste recycling Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI):The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) to design and develop state-of-the-art processes and equipment for e-waste recycling. As part of the pact signed by IIT-Hyderabad director professor B S Murty and C-MET director-general N R Munirathnam, both the institutions are planning to also jointly conduct M Tech Programme on e-waste management and recycling,a press release from IIT-Hyderabad said here.

Murty said in the releaseIIT-Hyderabad would collaborate with C-MET to explore and develop cost-effective and affordable e-waste recycling techniques. The other objectives of the memorandum of understanding include promoting academic and research cooperation between the two institutes for the enhancement of knowledge and vision for the training of human resources in the niche and advanced areas of R&D; alsopromote exchange of persons, activities and experience in relevant fields of higher education and research, the release said.

Further, both institutions would also conduct joint courses, workshops and conferences in the field, it said. Munirathnam said in the release that teaming up with institutes like IIT- Hyderabad would help C-MET enhance research component and skill development in the field of e- waste management.

Research scientists and staff of C-MET can also pursue doctoral degree at IIT-Hyderabad as external candidates or part-time doctoral students, the release said. Students from the IIT can work at C-MET, Hyderabad, for their student internship (winter/summer), training programmes, project, dissertation or thesis provided they be facilitated with necessary infrastructural facilities, the release said.

C-MET is located in Pune and is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it added..

