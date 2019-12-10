Seshans last public note is a reminder of his passion for reforms

The foreword for the book' Where did my Profits Go?', published recently and written by the late former CEC, urges better understanding of GST

New Delhi, December 10, 2019: A new book on GST that has just been released has its preface written by T.N. Seshan in what could be the last public note by the firebrand former Chief Election Commissioner who passed away recently.

The book ‘Where did my Profits Go?’ is an attempt to help the nation, its business community and the government in the process of educating the average Indian about GST.

In his last public note, T.N. Seshan reassures businessmen and their accountants that GST is not all Greek or Latin. He says that the law is simple, if it is understood in the way it has to be. “GST is a good idea and has more or less come to stay. The sooner the businessman learns to do business under its framework the greater will be the probability of his thriving,” he adds.

Sharing his experience in the foreword, the 1996 Ramon Magsaysay awardee says, “While I was at the Election Commission, we made efforts to make lists of dos and don’ts and passed them on to the various stakeholders to help them quickly understand the relevant cumbersome laws and complex systems that were in place. The author, in his use of the method of storytelling, moves one step ahead in the process of effectively communicating ideas of a technical nature.”

GST is going through a metamorphosis. The authors of the new book believe that the knowledge of GST does not need to be esoteric and steeped in pedagogy. It is after all a concept that affects the day-to-day lives of over a billion people. The authors have tried to tackle the subject with simplicity by creatively presenting the framework of the new regulation in easy terms.

The book is an attempt to help both high-profile board members and small businessmen to understand GST by bringing out the law in a narrative story format. Infused with a dose of humour and illustrations, even a daunting subject like GST can be made easy, claim the authors.

Where did my Profits Go? is for the most part a collection of anecdotes about the various aspects of GST aimed at the layman, with technical notes to support the stories with sufficient legal provision. The anecdotal tales are authored by Guru Prasad, a Chartered Accountant who has engaged professionally with several corporations in India, with help from CA Jana Ardhana. The technical notes are written by CA Prashanth, an international tax expert and Veeresh, a Chartered Accountant specializing in indirect taxes. The proceeds from the sales of the book will go towards Mahatria Guru & Jana Foundation, which supports the education of more than 200 children. The book is available on Amazon.

About the authors:

Guru Prasad is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management. He has engaged professionally with several corporations in India. Previously, he has authored Banter Beyond the Buck, a philosophical take on the business mind, and The God in the Boardroom, a collection of interviews of business leaders and corporate bigwigs.

CA Prashanth is an international tax expert and an avid lover of tax laws. He is a speaker on tax reforms across India and many other countries. Of the views he presented on the Indian National Budget 2019, more than 10 of Prashanth’s recommendations were accepted by the Finance Minister of India, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman.

CA Veeresh is a qualified Information System auditor who specializes in indirect taxes in India and the UAE.

Jana Ardhana is a leading Chartered Accountant with 20 years of experience and a well-earned reputation in statutory representation with regulatory and government departments.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)