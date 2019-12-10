Left Menu
For 4th straight day, flight operations at Srinagar airport remain suspended due to heavy fog

For 4th straight day, flight operations at Srinagar airport remain suspended due to heavy fog

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the fourth straight day on Tuesday as all flights to and fro the Kashmir Valley were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog, officials said. "All flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Tuesday and no flight operations took place for the fourth straight day," an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said the visibility at the airport was very poor due to heavy fog and the conditions were not suitable for flight operations. "The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres only while as the required visibility is 1000 to 1200 metres. So, all flights for the day were cancelled," the official said.

The flight operations have been severely affected at the airport for the past five days. On Friday, several flights were cancelled, while no flight operations took place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley on Tuesday affecting the visibility and causing problems to the people, especially the motorists.

