Thomas Cook India Registers Significant 21 Percent Growth in Demand From the Honeymoon Segment

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel and related financial services company, has witnessed a significant 21% increase in demand for honeymoon travel and hence in a strategic initiative to target this high growth segment, has launched a series of cutting edge products:

• Exciting Acti-Moon and Mini-Moon tours to address millennials- India’s new age travel hungry segment • Love is in the Air, unique escorted honeymoon packages for Middle India’s first time travellers

• Luxury Honeymoons, tailor-made itineraries with exceptional experiences

With adventure activities topping the list of India’s millennials, Thomas Cook India has launched its engaging Acti-Moons, with off-the-beaten-track, adrenaline-infused experiences including, jungle lodge stays and trekking in Malaysia, shark cage diving and bungee jumping in South Africa, black water rafting and zorbing in New Zealand, sky diving at Yas Island’s Clymb; self-drives along Australia’s iconic Great Ocean Road or the scenic route from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara; Singapore’s Mac Ritchie Tree Top trek; canyoning and downhill biking in the Reunion Island; kayaking amidst Abu Dhabi’s mangroves; kite surfing in the Philippines, archery sessions in Bhutan, snorkelling and an underwater sea walk in the Andamans.

For India’s working millennials, short on time due to work commitments, Thomas Cook India’s Mini-Moons offer a perfect mini-honeymoon! These customised romantic escapades offer domestic and short-haul destinations like Indonesia, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam-Cambodia-Laos and Oman. Special inclusions are yoga-ayurveda sessions and cooking classes in Kerala, an authentic hot stone bath experience in Bhutan, an exhilarating ride on the Bali Swing, special floating breakfast in Indonesia, sunset dinners in Greece, whale-watching in Sri Lanka, among others.

With social media powering the demand for brag-worthy experiences, Thomas Cook India’s customised Luxury Honeymoon itineraries include indulgent elements like a private yachting in Italy, an exclusive stay in a historical chateau in France or a snow-igloo in Finland to witness the Northern Lights, geothermal spa-wellness therapy in Jeju/New Zealand/Fiji, private island dining experiences in Australia, jeep safaris in Jaisalmer/Thekkady, a Grand Canyon self-drive with breathtaking sunsets from the Canyon’s rim etc.

Middle India’s tier II & III markets are driving India’s honeymoon travel growth story. With a majority of young couples being first time international travellers, Thomas Cook India’s Love is in the Air group escorted packages provide the reassurance of an accompanying Tour Manager, the comfort of Indian co-travellers and home cooked Indian cuisine on tour. While ensuring privacy, the tours include special add-ons such as candle-light dinners, couple spa-wellness experiences, complimentary wine and chocolates, souvenirs, etc.

India’s favourite honeymoon destinations of Switzerland, France, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives and Australia-New Zealand are seeing strong competition from fresh new locales like the Reunion Island, Hawaii, French Polynesia (Tahiti, Bora Bora), Oman, South America (Brazil, Peru, Argentina), and exotic islands like South Korea’s Jeju Island and Seychelles.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head-Holidays, M.I.C.E & Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., said, “At Thomas Cook India, honeymoon travel is seeing a 21% surge in demand and to capitalise on this high growth segment, we’ve launched exciting and unique products. Our Acti-Moons and Mini-Moons have been conceptualised to attract India’s Millennials by working around their hectic work schedules with a short break post the wedding and high octane experiences. To bring reassurance to Middle India’s first time international travellers, our unique escorted honeymoon packages ‘Love is in the Air’ include an expert Thomas Cook India Tour Manager along with the comfort of Indian co-travellers and Indian cuisine on tour. And for a truly once-in-a-lifetime indulgent honeymoon, our Luxury Honeymoons offer exclusive tailor-made experiences and exotic destinations.”

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. (TCIL) is the leading integrated travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Insurance, Visa and Passport services and E-Business. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Luxe Asia, Kuoni Hong Kong, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, TC Forex, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, TC Visa, Travel Circle International Limited, Ithaka, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Private Safaris East & South Africa.

As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 29 countries across 5 continents, a team of over 9700 and a combined revenue in excess of Rs. 6718.7 Cr. (over $ 0.96 Bn.) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

TCIL has been felicitated with The Best Travel Agency – India at TTG Travel Awards 2019, The Best Outbound Tour Operator at the Times Travel Awards 2018 & 2019 and Leading Company with Cutting Edge Travel Innovation at the Times Travel Awards 2018, Best Risk Management-Framework & Systems at the India Risk Management Awards 2019; Best Cash Management Solution – India at the Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain & Risk Management Awards 2018, Excellence in Domestic Tour Operations at the SATTE Awards 2018, Best Travel Entrepreneur of The Year at TTG Travel Awards 2017, The French Ambassador’s Award for Exemplary Achievements in Visa Issuance – 2015 to 2019 and the Condé Nast Traveller – Readers’ Travel Awards from 2011 to 2019.

CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating on debt programmes and bank facilities of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd at ‘CRISIL AA-/Stable on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL and CRISIL A1+ rating on the short-term bank facilities and short- term debt of the Company.

For more information, please visit www.thomascook.in

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited promotes TCIL by holding 65.60% of its paid-up capital and is responsible for the execution of acquisition and investment opportunities.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Founded in 1985 by the present Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa, the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FFH and in U.S. dollars under the symbol FFH.U.

About Quess Corp Limited

TCIL owns 48.39% of Quess Corp Limited, a provider of integrated business services.

About Subsidiaries of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL is engaged in time share and resort business.

SOTC Travel Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel.

Thomas Cook India Group holds a 51% stake in DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), one of the world’s leading imaging solutions and services providers.

