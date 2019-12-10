Left Menu
Tourism in Australia reaches to USD 22 billion

Tourism sector in Australia is now a USD 22 billion industry. The recent report released on tourism by the government shows the tourism sector grew by 6.4 percent in Australia.

Image Credit: Flickr

"Australia saw the largest international aviation conference come to Adelaide which was a huge opportunity to showcase why it is an amazing tourism destination," tweeted Simon Birmingham, Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment on Tuesday. Welcoming the report, Birmingham said that with 43 cents of every tourism dollar now spent in the region, tourism is such an important driver of many regional economies across Australia. According to the report over 2.8 million international travelers now visit Australia each year. "We want to continue to grow this number, we also need focus on getting these tourists to spend more and stay longer," he added.

The report also revealed the high level of job opportunities in the tourism sector. As per the report over 305,000 Australians were in tourism related jobs which is more than 8 percent of the regional workforce. Australia has a policy – Tourism 2030, to promote regional tourism.

