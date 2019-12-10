Left Menu
MoEngage Inc Achieves Amazon Web Services Retail Experience Competency Status

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India & San Francisco, United StatesBusiness Wire India

MoEngage Inc, an intelligent customer engagement platform, announced today that it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency.

AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous innovative solution areas in retail spanning Data Lakes, AI/ML, Voice, Recognition, IoT, Microservices, and Retail Transformation.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building the most secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications – to give customers increased confidence when making decisions.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates MoEngage as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency.

“MoEngage is proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status,” said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder & CEO, MoEngage. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

MoEngage leverages AWS to help it deliver personalized, real-time messaging at scale. MoEngage delivers over 1 billion personalized communications every day, profiling over 500 million users from 35 countries.

Using MoEngage, retailers can drive higher retention, lifetime value and marketing ROI. MoEngage was also named in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms - and received one of the higher ratings for customer satisfaction.

Mr. Anand Bhaskaran, Head, Digital Marketing at bigbasket, said, “MoEngage has been a very strong and steady partner supporting us in our quest to be the best online grocery store in India. Their robust segmentation, AI-powered personalization, and cross-channel marketing capabilities play a crucial role in helping bigbasket deliver a personalized and seamless online retail experience to customers."

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an intelligent customer engagement platform, built for the mobile-first world. Retail brands like FuturePay, Tokopedia, bigbasket, among several others use MoEngage to deliver hyper-personalization at scale across digital channels.

To know more visit www.moengage.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

