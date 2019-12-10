IIM-Udaipur launches business review magazine in Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Management- Udaipur on Tuesday launched its biannual business review magazine here. The initiative aims to make high-quality, impact-oriented research accessible to practitioners and provide insights from experts that would be valuable for management professionals, IIM-U said in a statement here.

Director of IIM-U professor Janat Shah said the magazine would bring the world of academic researchers and practitioners closer by showing how each can inspire and stimulate the other. "This magazine would eventually offer a vast pool of resources, editorial columns, guest articles, research insights and perspectives from management gurus and IIM- Udaipur faculty members useful for management professionals, he said.

Recently, IIM-U partnered with several leading companies across business verticals including Quikr, IBM, InfoEdge, Accenture and ITC Infotech to help bridge the gap between academia and industry needs in the digital era, it was said. PTI RS NVG NVG.

