Brazilians head to polls for presidential, legislative and gubernatorial elections

More than 158 million Brazilian voters are heading to the polls on Sunday, October 4, for the country’s general elections, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva seeking a fourth, non-consecutive presidential term against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 17:15 IST
Brazilians head to polls for presidential, legislative and gubernatorial elections
Representative Image (Photo/Brasil 247). Image Credit: ANI

More than 158 million Brazilian voters are heading to the polls on Sunday, October 4, for the country’s general elections, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva seeking a fourth, non-consecutive presidential term against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Voters will elect the president and vice-president, governors, senators, federal deputies and state or district deputies. Voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm Brasília time across the country.

Lula, of the Workers’ Party (PT), is seeking another term in office, while Flávio Bolsonaro is contesting the presidency for the Liberal Party (PL). Recent polling has shown Lula with a narrow lead ahead of the first round, while projections for a possible runoff indicate a closely contested race, as per reports of Brasil 247. If no presidential candidate secures more than 50% of the valid votes, a second round will be held on October 25. The same runoff mechanism applies to gubernatorial races where no candidate obtains the required majority.

According to Brasil 247, the 2026 election is the largest in Brazil’s history, with 158.7 million people eligible to vote. Around 86% of the electorate is subject to mandatory voting, while voting is optional for 14%. Nearly 89% of registered voters have biometric records, which are used to facilitate identification at polling stations. Electronic voting remains central to the process, with hundreds of thousands of voting machines deployed across polling locations. Authorities have also coordinated security and logistical arrangements to support voting nationwide.

The election campaign officially ended ahead of Sunday’s vote, with candidates and parties subject to electoral rules governing campaigning and political activity. The results will determine Brazil’s political leadership and representation at federal and state levels for the next term. (ANI)

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