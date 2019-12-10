Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employee unions hold dharna against reforms, consolidation in PSBs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:27 IST
Employee unions hold dharna against reforms, consolidation in PSBs

Employee unions of public sector banks on Tuesday held a day-long dharna here opposing bank mergers and abnormal hike in service charges. All nine bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), including the All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers participated in the all-India dharna.

Unfortunately, the government is targeting the banks for wholesale mergers, large-scale closure of branches, diversion of attention from bad loans recovery, reduction in interest on deposits, levying more service charges and penal charges on ordinary banking public, among others, AIBOC said in a statement. "Mergers are totally unwarranted and it is not the solution for the problems of our economy or the challenges facing the banks," it said.

In August, the government announced its plan to merge 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized banks. It had announced four new sets PSB mergers -- Punjab National Bank taking over Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India; Syndicate Bank merging with Canara Bank; Union Bank of India will amalgamate with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank will merge with Allahabad Bank.

The attention of the banks will be shifted from recovery of bad loans and serving the common people to merger-related complications. Earlier on October 22, bank employees affiliated to AIBEA went on a one-day nationwide strike to protest against the merger of state-owned banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

UPDATE 1-Arms control may come up as Trump meets Russia's Lavrov -White House

Arms control, election security and national security are expected to be on the agenda on Tuesday when President Donald Trump meets Russias top diplomat, whose last White House visit was a public relations disaster for the U.S. leader.Russi...

Al Shabaab gunmen attack hotel near president's residence in Somali capital- police, group

Al Shabaab gunmen attacked a hotel in Somalias capital near the presidents residence on Tuesday and fighting was still going on, police and the militant group said.We thought they were police but they started hurling grenades and firing us ...

RTI activist killed in Odisha's Kandhamal

Noted RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his house at Balliguda town in Odishas Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said. Panda was standing in front of his house in Patrasahi locality when he was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019