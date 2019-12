Dec 10 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARAMCO SOUNDS OUT INVESTORS ON FRESH INTERNATIONAL IPO - WSJ

* SAUDI ARAMCO REACHES OUT TO INVESTORS ABOUT POSSIBLE LISTING IN ASIA AFTER DOMESTIC IPO ATTRACTED LITTLE FOREIGN CAPITAL - WSJ Source text - https://on.wsj.com/2LGFvXS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)