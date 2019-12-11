Religare Enterprises board approves redesignation of Rashmi Saluja as Ex Chairman

Religare Enterprises on Wednesday said its board has approved re-designation of Rashmi Saluja as Executive Chairman of the company for three years. However, the redesignation of Saluja is subject to the approval of the shareholders, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The board of directors of Religare Enterprises Ltd at its meeting held on December 10, 2019 has approved the re-designation of Rashmi Saluja (presently designated as non-executive independent Chairperson) as Executive Chairperson of the company for a period of three consecutive years, subject to approval of the shareholders. "Due to applicable RBI guidelines on the company being a core investment company, the above redesignation is also subject to the approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), hence the effective date of re designation of Rashmi Saluja as Executive Chairperson shall be date of receipt of RBI approval for same," the company said in the filing.

Saluja has been in the professional field for about 20 years. Presently, she is a medical advisor to reach out programme of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Kolmet Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

