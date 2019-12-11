Left Menu
Development News Edition

VodaIdea shares gain over 8 pc amid asset sale plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 12:40 IST
VodaIdea shares gain over 8 pc amid asset sale plan

Vodafone Idea shares rose over 8 per cent on Wednesday amid reports that the company is planning to sell some of its assets to raise over USD 2.5 billion (around Rs 17,500 crore). On the BSE, the scrip after opening on a positive note further rose to Rs 7.08 apiece, up 7.9 per cent.

On the NSE, the scrip jumped 8.39 per cent to Rs 7.10 apiece. According to reports, Vodafone Idea may raise over USD 2.5 billion from asset sales ahead of a January deadline to pay statutory dues. The company is said to be in talks to sell its optic fibre business to Brookfield Asset Management Inc and its datacentre to the Edelweiss Group.

Vodafone Idea, reeling under massive debt of around Rs 1.17 lakh crore, had earlier cited acute financial stress on the company behind the decision to raise mobile call and data charges. The company has an estimated liability of Rs 44,150 crore post the apex court order, and has made provisioning of Rs 25,680 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Nightmare before Christmas? Traders dig in for long British election night

Its the time of year when Londons bankers and traders wind down and prepare for holidays. Instead, many are canceling leave and will work all night on Thursday as Britain votes in an unpredictable election that could convulse global markets...

Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt: Rijiju on CAB.

Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt Rijiju on CAB....

Concerns of indigenous people of northeast addressed thoroughly in bill: Rijiju on CAB.

Concerns of indigenous people of northeast addressed thoroughly in bill Rijiju on CAB....

First time in India's history an important bill has been brought in Parl after discussion with voices of northeast: Kiren Rijiju on CAB.

First time in Indias history an important bill has been brought in Parl after discussion with voices of northeast Kiren Rijiju on CAB....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019