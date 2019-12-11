Left Menu
IZealiant Technologies Ranked Number 14 Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019

  • Pune
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 12:47 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 12:47 IST

IZealiant Technologies today announced that it ranked Number 14 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. IZealiant grew 511 percent during this period.

IZealiant's CEO, Mr. Prashant Mengawade, credits product innovation and customer focused team with the company's revenue growth over the past three years. He said, "We build products to enable simple, quick and secure digital payments, that helped acceptance of these solutions by leading Banks and financial institutions worldwide. We look forward creating a world-class experience to our customers with smart digital payments options."

"Deloitte fast 50 India 2019 recognition is perfect market acknowledgement of growth and great to see recognised during fourth year of IZealiant's journey," he further added.

"Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's product and its leadership," said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "IZealiant has shown the right calibre for growth," he added.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications:

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About IZealiant Technologies

IZealiant Technologies is a leading Fintech Company established in 2015, with an objective to build innovative payment transaction processing for Banks and financial institutions. IZealiant headquartered in Pune, India, has designed high performance suite of B2B technology products to address the newly evolving acquiring and issuing digital payments across the globe.

About Deloitte India

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, "what's different about Deloitte?" the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it's in the beliefs, behaviors and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity, more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.

