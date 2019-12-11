Cottonseed oil cake futures ease on low demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 11 to Rs 2,011 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded lower by Rs 11, or 0.54 per cent, at Rs 2,011 per quintal with an open interest of 21,110 lots.

Traders said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)