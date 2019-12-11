Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares edge higher ahead of UK election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:44 IST
European shares edge higher ahead of UK election

European shares rose slightly on Wednesday as investors closely watched a pivotal British election on Thursday to decide the fate of Brexit, while attention also focused on central bank meetings in the United States and the euro zone this week.

Britain's domestically-focused mid-cap stocks index fell 0.1% as a carefully monitored indicator now predicted only a modest majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. If Johnson fails to win an outright majority, the outcome would prolong Brexit uncertainty and further hit investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% at 0805 GMT. Telecom stocks led declines among European subsectors, pressured by a 2% fall for Telefonica Deutschland after the German mobile operator cut its dividend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

SC to consider appointing its ex-judge to inquire into encounter of rape-murder accused in Hyderabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is considering appointing a former judge of the apex court for inquiry into the encounter killings of the four accused in the gang rape-and-murder case of a veterinarian in Telangana. We are conscious ...

Piramal grp, IIFL Wealth Management create Rs 2,000 cr fund for realty projects

Piramal Group and IIFL Wealth Management on Wednesday said they have set up Rs 2,000 crore corpus for last-mile funding in real estate projects across major cities. Piramal and IIFL Wealth Management announced a co-investment on an Alternat...

Nanavati panel gives clean chit to then CM Modi in Guj riots

The Nanavati Commission has given a clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi-led government in the 2002 riots in the state where over 1,000 people, mostly of the minority community, were killed. The commissions report wa...

PM Modi remembers Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remembered Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary.Remembering the great Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti. Respectfully is known as Mahakavi Bharathiar, he is a symbol of patriotism, social refo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019