Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar grinds higher on hopes for tariff delay; Swedish crown surges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:21 IST
FOREX-Dollar grinds higher on hopes for tariff delay; Swedish crown surges

The U.S. dollar clawed higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and drew some support from hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will delay the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The notable movers in foreign exchange markets were the Swedish crown that surged after higher-than-expected inflation numbers, and the British pound, which shed 0.3% after a poll showed the ruling Conservative Party's lead narrowing. FX markets were broadly range-bound, however, with investors awaiting Thursday's British general election, a European Central Bank meeting and the Dec. 15 trade deadline.

Wednesday sees little in the way of key economic data, with the big policy and political events of the next 48 hours the main focus for markets. The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies and 0.1% versus the euro to $1.1080, helped by a Wall Street Journal report of officials from both the United States and China saying the groundwork was being laid to push back the tariff deadline.

"The trade negotiations will be key. You could argue there is a degree of complacency here," said Neil Mellor, an FX analyst at BNY Mellon. Mellor said he thought the Federal Reserve meeting would be a "damp squib", while Christine Lagarde's first policy meeting at ECB chief was unlikely to produce any fireworks.

Economic uncertainty stemming from the U.S.-China trade war has prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates three times this year. It is almost unanimously expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. Sterling's recent rally came to a halt after the latest poll pointed to a tighter election race in Britain than many investors have expected.

The pound was last down 0.3% at $1.3120, while against the euro it was 0.2% lower at 84.485 pence. "With regards to both the U.K. election and U.S.-China talks, markets have been leaning towards optimism recently. Therefore we need to be careful about market reactions if those expectations do not materialise," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of foreign exchange at Societe Generale.

Sweden's crown enjoyed a bounce after stronger than expected consumer price inflation data for November. The euro fell 0.6% versus the crown to 10.479 crowns, a 7-1/2 month high for the Swedish currency. The dollar was unchanged against the Japanese yen at 108.75

The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.3% to $0.6526 NZD=D4 as profit-taking overshadowed upbeat data and the promise of fiscal stimulus by Wellington. AUD/ (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University Press Diversifies the Oxford India Short Introduction Series

NEW DELHI, Dec. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Oxford University Press, the worlds largest university press, today announces the new addition and diversification of the titles under the Oxford India Short Introduction series OISI - a series that a...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case

Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday denied genocidal intent as she defended Myanmars military operation against Rohingya Muslims in the UNs top court. Addressing judges in The Hague, Myanmars civilian leader admitted that the...

Ravens' Jackson ready to roll against Jets

Lamar Jackson isnt planning on being a spectator Thursday night. The favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player honors is battling a quadriceps injury during a short week but said he would be on the field when the Baltimore Ravens host the New Y...

Regional parties protest over non-payment of GST dues to states

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS, Shiv Sena, DMK and Trinamool Congress TMC members on Wednesday demanded that the Centre release GST dues to the states and claimed non-payment of money has adversely affected development works. As soon as the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019