DCM Shriram commissions 200 kl/day capacity at Ajbapur sugar plant

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:29 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:29 IST
Diversified firm DCM Shriram has commissioned 200 kilo litres per day distillery capacity in its sugar plant at Ajbapur, Uttar Pradesh. Now, the total capacity of the distillery business stands at 350 kilo litres per day. It had earlier commissioned a distillery in 2017-18 at Hariawan with 150 kilo litres per day capacity.

The move is in line with the firm's earlier commitment of commissioning the distillery capacity in phases over 18 months to provide stability to the sugar business, the company said, adding it has invested Rs 300 crore in the expansion. "The expansion and upgradation is part of our vision to make the sugar business more robust and thereby providing full integration on molasses. We expect that this expansion will further strengthen the return profile of the sugar business," Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Sr MD and Vikram S Shriram, Vice Chairman & MD, said.

DCM has sugar production units in Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni in Uttar Pradesh with a combined installed cane crushing capacity of 38,000 tonne per day and a power generating capacity of 149 MW. DCM Shriram, which is engaged in sugar, fertiliser, seed, cement and chlor-vinyl businesses among other, has a group turnover of Rs 7,771 crore.

