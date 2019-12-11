Left Menu
16th Ryan International Childrens Festival 2019

  Updated: 11-12-2019 16:15 IST
  Created: 11-12-2019 16:15 IST
MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan International Group of Institutions is hosting the 16th Ryan International Children's Festival from 13th to 17th December 2019 at Talkatora Stadium and National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi. There will be over 300 performances on the theme 'Generation Equal'. The aim of the festival is to empower children to overcome gender prejudices and celebrate a generation of equals.

Speaking about this upcoming event, Dr. Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group said, "Ours Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' has inspired the theme of the festival 'Generation Equal'.This year the spotlight is on gender equality and stereotypes that exist in societies around the world. We, at Ryan believe that such predefined roles for boys and girls, are limiting children to develop their full potential. Through our festival we aim to break such stereotypes and empower our students to follow their passion. Our festival will give Indian students a change to host, perform and interact with children from all around the world. We thank our Lord Jesus Christ for his continual blessings and for the vision of Dr. A. F. Pinto, Chairman, Ryan Group to provide such international exposure to our students."

The festival will take the audience through varied forms of performing art by Indian and International artists featuring classical and contemporary dance sequences, folklore, drama, musical plays and puppet shows. It will be a rich extravaganza not only of performances but also of workshops, competitions and street plays. Diplomats, Ambassadors, Bureaucrats and other eminent personalities from various walks of life will grace the festival spread over 5 days to boost the confidence of the young cultural ambassadors. For more information kindly visit: www.ryanicf.com

Date: 13th to 17th December 2019

Participants: 15,000

Participating Countries 20: Some of them are: Russia, Germany, Czech Republic, Paraguay, Poland, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, Iran, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Slovenia Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Participating Schools: 150 +

About Ryan International Group of Institutions:

Ryan Group was started in 1976 by the visionary educationists Dr. A. F. Pinto, Chairman and Mrs. Grace Pinto, Managing Director. With the strategic vision to spread quality affordable education across India, the group has established over 137 schools, serving over 270,000 students, guided by the philosophy of 'Excellence in Education and All-Round Development'. The schools provide a safe and stimulating environment focused on child-centered excellence. Modern learning tools and a range of enrichment activities are integrated into the curriculum. The goal is to develop global citizens: self-confident individuals who contribute to communities, believe in tolerance & accountability and engage life with well-developed emotional and spiritual quotients.

For more information, visit www.ryaninternational.org

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043436/Happy_childhood_Russia.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

