HDFC in 'leadership' category in corporate governance scorecard in 2019

Leading housing finance company HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said it has been felicitated under the "leadership" category in the corporate governance scorecard in 2019. The corporate governance scorecard is a joint initiative of the BSE Limited, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) with the financial support of the government of Japan.

The score is developed on the basis of factors including the treatment of shareholders, disclosures, and transparency. HDFC has made significant strides and now features in the list of top 10 scores from the BSE 100 constituents for the second year in the row, the mortgage lender said in a statement.

"This recognition means a lot to us at HDFC as we have always observed the highest standards of corporate governance practices. Good corporate governance is an indispensable pillar of an organization and is ultimately the spirit in which businesses are done. One of the characteristics of our organization is our deep-rooted commitment to good governance," said Conrad D'Souza Chief Investor Relations Officer at HDFC.

