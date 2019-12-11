Left Menu
TCS iON partners with ASAP to empower youth in Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:41 IST
TCS iON partners with ASAP to empower youth in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI): TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced a partnership with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), an initiative of the Kerala government. The aim of the programme of the higher education department is to empower youth of the state with new-age, future-ready proficiencies to meet industry needs.

With ASAP, the government supports graduate students with relevant training to boost the youths' employability quotient. The partnership would offer an entire range of learning solutions via its digital learning platforms to the students of 66 engineering and 45 polytechnic colleges across 14 districts, a press release said.

TCS iON's digital learning platforms leverage a unique phygital approach to help students hone their skills. The approach focusses on hands-on capabilities in collaboration with the industry, thus making learning real and relevant, the release said.

TCS iON has curated several learning produts referred to as lifelong learning to provide the needed counselling, learning content, certification and linkage to relevant job opportunities in corporates, it said. The training is aligned with the academic curriculum, and the content is developed in collaboration with industry and academic experts.

The programme enables the development of relevant skills and re-imagines classroom pedagogy through advanced cloud platforms, best-in-class multi-modal content, lectures by industry specialists, expert communities, preparatory analytics, assessments and industry projects, the release said. "At TCS iON, we are constantly innovating new methods to reimagine the education ecosystem. Our unique methods help us scale learning initiatives without compromising on the outcome," the release quoted Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCSiON, as saying.

Kerala is taking progressive strides towards digital education, and partnership with the education department boosts its endeavour of imparting futuristic skill-training to students, ensuring their integration with the future, global workforce, he said. Commenting on the partnership, chief executive officer of ASAP Dr Veena N Madhavan said the ASAP's objective is to impart quality skill education to the students alongside their regular curriculum.

The technology-led disruption is transforming industry needs and expectations from young professionals, she said. TCS iON focusses on enabling institutions, government departments and organisations from multiple industry sectors to be efficient in their recruitment and admissions process, learning and skilling and overall business operations with the use of 'phygital' platforms..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

