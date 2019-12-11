Left Menu
NIPFA lauds HP for holding investors' meet

  PTI
  • |
  Shimla
  • |
  Updated: 11-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:50 IST
NIPFA lauds HP for holding investors' meet   NIPFA lauds Himachal government for Holding Investo'

Shimla, Dec 11 (PTI) National Investment Promotion and Felicitation Agency (NIPFA) has lauded efforts of Himachal Pradesh government for successfully holding maiden Himachal Rising Global Investors' Meet at Dharamshala last month, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. In a letter to the state government, NIPFA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Deepak Bagla expressed his commitment to facilitate the investment journey of foreign investors in the hill state and, structuring a dedicated investment promotion agency.

Bagla expressed hope that the growing ties between between UAE and India would go a long way in attracting investment to Himachal Pradesh. NIPFA, a non-profit venture under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, focuses on sector-specific investor targeting and development of new partnerships to enable sustainable investments in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

