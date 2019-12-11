Eurolife to invest Rs 100 crore to expand production

Specialty pharma firm Eurolife Healthcare on Wednesday said it plans to invest over Rs 100 crore for expanding its infusion bottle capacity. As a first step, the company has signed up a deal with a Chinese firm for procuring high-speed machines which would enable Eurolife manufacture the infusion bottles, the company said in a statement.

"Our investment planned over a period of year together with the acquisition of high-speed machines to boost manufacturing will lend us huge international competitiveness and help us strengthen our market standings further," Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CEO Sandeep Toshniwal said. To be commissioned by the first quarter of 2020, the production capacity of these machines will add another 40 million bottles monthly, he added.

Started in 2001, the Mumbai-based Eurolife Healthcare manufactures and distributes a portfolio of healthcare formulations, intravenous infusions, ophthalmics, sterilized water for injections, nebules, tablets, capsules, ointment and creams.

