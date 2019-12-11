Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix tests multi-month packs in India to woo new users

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:38 IST
Netflix tests multi-month packs in India to woo new users

The US-based Netflix has started testing longer subscription plans in the country, as it looks to woo new users in India where online video consumption has seen a massive growth in the past few years. According to sources, Netflix has started testing multiple months subscription plans (three, six and 12 months) that will be offered at a discounted price.

However, this will be available only to some new users, and they may see different options, they added. The sources said the intent of the pilot is to see whether subscribers will be open to paying for several months, or a year in advance.

Earlier this year, Netflix had piloted and then launched a mobile phone-only plan in the Indian market -- a first for the company globally. The new long-term plans being piloted are also India-first. When contacted, a Netflix spokesperson said, "We believe that our members may value the flexibility that comes from being able to pay for a few months at once. As always, this is a test and we will only introduce it more broadly if people find it useful."

Currently, Netflix only offers monthly subscription plans across three price slabs of Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799, respectively, apart from the Rs 199 mobile-only pack. Its competitors like Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar and ZEE5 already offer annual subscription packs (Rs 999) which is cheaper than their monthly plans (ranges between Rs 99-299).

A premium player Netflix started its operations in India in 2016 and has introduced a number of Indian shows on its platform. Last week, Netflix founder and Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings had said the company was focussed on creating original Indian content for audiences not just in India but also globally.

"This year and next year, we spend about Rs 3,000 crore developing content and you will start to see a lot of stuff hit the screens. We got about 100 employees in Mumbai and a couple of thousand working on different productions. So, we are trying to become more Indian in content offering," Hastings had said. Globally, the company has over 158 million users. It does not provide country-specific numbers.

There is a growing trend of consuming on-demand content services on television, a significant number of people watch content on smartphones. According to a FICCI-EY 2019 report, Indians spend 30 per cent of their phone time and over 70 per cent of their mobile data on entertainment. Online content consumption in India has seen massive growth with data plans becoming more affordable. Data rates in India are among the cheapest globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toyota names new North America CEO as industry faces unprecedented shift

Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said its North America chief executive, Jim Lentz, would retire on April 1, and tasked the units chief operating officer, Tetsuo Ted Ogawa, with navigating an industry shift to electrification and automation.O...

Myanmar will prosecute military if war crimes committed, Suu Kyi says at ICJ

Myanmar will have no tolerance for human rights abuses committed in Rakhine state and will prosecute the military if war crimes have been committed there, Aung San Suu Kyi told the International Court of Justice ICJ, the UNs main judicial b...

UPDATE 2-India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare

Indias ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the countrys secular constitution, as protests against the legislation intensified. The Citize...

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019