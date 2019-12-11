Brokerage firm Zerodha on Wednesday said it has appointed Richard Pattle as senior advisor. Pattle would advise Zerodha and its new platform True Beacon on "emerging market expansion, assisting with institutional and ultra-high net worth investor connectivity, providing philanthropic advice and forging new strategic partnerships globally," the company said in a statement.

* * * * * Payoneer to acquire optile

Digital payment platform Payoneer on Wednesday said it will acquire optile, a Munich-based tech company that streamlines payment acceptance processes for merchants worldwide, for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2010, optile's payment orchestration platform (POP) is designed for businesses to scale faster to new markets, ensuring transparency and flexibility.

"optile's enterprise-grade tech and partner-friendly approach is a great addition to our global platform and we're excited to welcome the optile team into the Payoneer family," Payoneer CEO Scott Galit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)