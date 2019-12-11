PIA aircraft escapes major accident as tyre bursts while landing in Pakistan

Over 300 passengers of a Pakistan bound flight escaped unhurt after one of its tyres got burst while landing at the Sialkot International Airport on Wednesday, an official said. "One of the tyres burst when the aircraft got slow during landing that is why its escaped a major accident," an official of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) told PTI.

He said more than 300 passengers were on board the PIA flight coming from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. He said there was no issue of tyres but the runway of the Sialkot airport, some 100 kms from Lahore, needs some repair. "The runway remained closed for several hours after the incident," he said, adding that it got functional in the evening after the damaged tyre of the Boeing 777 was replaced.

