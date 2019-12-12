Masakazu Yoshimura takes over as chairman of Lexus India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lexus India today announced the appointment of Masakazu Yoshimura as its chairman, effective January 1, 2020. Yoshimura has been associated with Toyota Motor Corporation since 1990.

Masakazu Yoshimura comes with 30 years of extensive experience in the automobile sector, spanning across diverse areas covering product planning, pricing, human resources, sales and marketing. A visionary anchored in the practical, he will guide the brand in delivering on its promise of amazing experiences in India.

"Lexus is a luxury lifestyle brand offering unparalleled guest experience. The discerning Indian luxury customer appreciates our exquisite portfolio of self-charging hybrid cars. As we begin our third year of India operations, I'm sure we'll continue to delight our guests in India," said Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman of Lexus India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)