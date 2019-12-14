Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after week-long disruption due to fog, snow

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 13:35 IST
Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after week-long disruption due to fog, snow

The air-traffic to and fro Kashmir was restored on Saturday after remaining suspended for seven consecutive days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog and snowfall in the valley, officials said. "The flight operations resumed this (Saturday) afternoon after seven days,” an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said a SpiceJet flight landed at the Srinagar airport around 12:15 pm and then took off around 1 pm. The official said while the morning flights were cancelled due to poor visibility, the afternoon flights are scheduled to operate at the airport in view of the improving weather conditions.

"The weather has improved and visibility has also improved. All afternoon flights are scheduled to operate normally now," he said. Last Friday, several flights were cancelled due to bad weather, while no flight operations took place from Saturday to December 13.

The visibility at the airport, due to heavy fog, was less than 100 metres and such conditions were not suitable for flight operations. "The required visibility for the flight operations is 1,000 to 1,200 metres. But, it was not more than 100 metres for the last week. So, the flight operations were hit," the official said.

Over the past one week, heavy fog engulfed most parts of the valley, affecting the visibility and causing problems to the people, especially motorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-SAfrica's Boucher warns England: 'Beware a wounded buffalo'

New South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is confident he can turn around the fortunes of the countrys ailing test team and has warned England they will not roll over in the upcoming four-test series starting on Boxing Day.South Africa have ...

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...

Kohli, Rohit can break my record: Brian Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has named two Indian top guns who can break his record of 400 runs in the single innings of a Test match. Attacking players are the ones who are best suited to break a record. Players like Virat Kohli w...

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km 38 miles southwest of Davao on the southern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019