Anti-Citizenship Act protest: Entry, exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the entry and exit gates of the Sukhdev Vihar Metro station on Sunday evening in view of the violent protest in southeast Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar," DMRC tweeted.

