Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia files lawsuit against EU at WTO over palm oil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:17 IST
Indonesia files lawsuit against EU at WTO over palm oil
Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia has filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization against the European Union, claiming the bloc's restrictions on palm oil-based biofuel are unfair, the country's trade ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The European Commission concluded earlier this year that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and its use in transport fuel should be phased out by 2030. Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, has repeatedly said it will challenge the EU's renewable energy directive, known as RED II, at the WTO's dispute settlement body.

Indonesia sent a request for consultation to the EU on December 9, 2019, as the initial initiation stage in the lawsuit, the statement said. Trade minister Agus Suparmanto said the decision was made after assessing scientific studies and after meetings with associations and businesses involved in the palm oil sector.

"With this lawsuit, Indonesia hopes the EU can change their RED II and delegated regulation policies," said Suparmanto. Indonesia's Director General of Foreign Trade Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana said the EU's policy would not just impact Indonesia's palm oil exports to Europe, but would also tarnish the image of palm oil products globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-From tweet to street: New generation joins Thai protest

It wasnt only the moves to ban Thailands most vocal opposition party that brought Gift onto the street for the first time.The 25-year-old landscape architect was also stung by taunts that her generation was not brave enough to go beyond onl...

BJP flays state-wide hartal against CAA on December 17

The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centres decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was unnecessary and against national interest. ...

21 arrested in connection with clash following anti-CAA protest at AMU

Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the students-police clash at the Aligarh Muslim University AMU during the protest against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday. We have arrested 21 persons in the matter....

UP: Health Education Officer arrested for accepting bribe in Prayagraj

A health education officer was arrested by the Vigilance Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from an applicant on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Shailesh Yadav, SP, Prayagraj, said We had received a complaint from a pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019