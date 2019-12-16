PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- London Stock Exchange to extend revamp of senior management team https://on.ft.com/2Pmuq0n - New Bank of England governor to be picked from shortlist in days

- Ardian to buy majority stake in Audiotonix https://on.ft.com/2LXj8gN - KPMG slashes leadership pay by £6m after poor year

Overview - The London Stock Exchange Group is set to reshuffle top management by replacing its chief information officer Chris Corrado with Anthony McCarthy, the chief information officer of its LCH clearinghouse.

- The Treasury said on Sunday that no final decision had yet been taken regarding the new Bank of England governor and there was no certainty of an announcement before Christmas. - French private equity group Ardian has agreed to buy a majority stake in UK's Audiotonix in a deal which puts the company at an enterprise value of almost one billion euro ($1.10 billion).

- KPMG has cut down the pay of its UK leadership team by 6 million pound after profits fell by 14%.

