Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's economy constrained by weakening household consumption: Moody's

India's weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:40 IST
India's economy constrained by weakening household consumption: Moody's
Credit growth has slowed sharply since the end of 2018. Image Credit: ANI

India's weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. Like other major markets, India's growth has decelerated with GDP growth falling to 4.5 percent in the July to September quarter from 5 percent in the April to June quarter. Moody's has lowered its GDP growth projection for India for the fiscal year ending March 2020 to 4.9 percent from 5.8 percent.

"What was once an investment-led slowdown has now broadened into weakening consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households on the back of stagnating agricultural wage growth and constrained productivity as well as weak job creation due to rigid land and labour laws," said Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst Deborah Tan. The credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), which have been major providers of retail loans in recent years, has exacerbated this slowdown.

"While the income shock to households has been unfolding over several years, it was not visible on headline growth as long as households could borrow from NBFIs. With the materialization of a credit supply shock, we now see the impact of these twin shocks on growth," added Tan. Meanwhile, Moody's expects that government measures to stimulate domestic demand -- including income support for farmers and low-income households, monetary policy easing and a broad corporate tax cut -- will be limited in offsetting this slowdown.

Although a modest recovery is expected for next year, supported partly by spillovers from policy stimulus, economic growth will be weaker than in recent years which will have negative credit implications for Indian issuers in a range of sectors. In automotive, weak demand and tight liquidity will constrain automakers' earnings. Although delinquencies in auto asset-backed securities (ABS) have not increased significantly, the performance of commercial vehicle loans backing ABS deals could deteriorate if economic conditions remain subdued for a prolonged period.

The slower economic growth over the last few quarters will also reduce the debt servicing capabilities of households, which in turn will weaken the asset quality of retail loans across all segments. Private-sector banks have a larger exposure to retail loans and may be more at risk. However, an increase in non-performing loans should be gradual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship Act: Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Ar...

West Bengal Guv hits out at Mamata over rally against amended

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged her to desist from unconstitutional and inflammatory actions...

WB: CM Mamata Banerjee announces mega rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC in the North-eastern states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mega rally in Kolkata today to protest against t...

IBC saved 160 cos from premature death, says Sahoo

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC has saved 160 companies from premature death, and its implementation will also help in pushing economic growth higher by a few percentage points, according to a senior official. M S Sahoo, Chairperson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019