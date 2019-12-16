Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working on debt issue of Air India to attract buyers: Secy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:51 IST
Govt working on debt issue of Air India to attract buyers: Secy

The government is working on the debt issue of national carrier Air India to make it more attractive to buyers, a top official said on Monday. Civil Aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola indicated that the government's decision to retain partial stake in the national carrier coupled with huge debt prevented potential investors to bid for the debt-ridden airline.

"We made an attempt last year. We learnt a few lessons and we are trying to work on that and improve at this point in time. The major lesson was that time we said that only 76 per cent of Air India will be disinvested and rest 24 per cent will be retained by the government. "However the feedback we got was people were not much interested and they wanted 100 per cent disinvestment so this time its is 100 per cent," Kharola said at the India Economic Conclave 2019 here.

The second and the most important learning of the bid process was regarding Air India's accumulated huge amount of debt, which was retained by saleable part of the airline and was parked in the special purpose vehicle. "However, investors thought that the amount of debt retained by the carrier was not going to sustain so we are working on that also. We will see to it that the debt being parked with Air India is such that any bidder will be able to make it sustainable and if he feels that he can invest and improve profitably," Kharola added.

He also said the government has been discussing the issue of substantial ownership and effective control, saying each country says that if you want to operate from the same country, then substantial ownership will lie with the national (partner). Kharola further said that the 20 per cent decline in capacity due to the grounding of Jet Airways in April this year has been compensated fully after the induction of aircraft by operators and it is now more than that before the airline stopped operations.

"Because of some problem one of the airlines had to suspend operations and almost 20 per cent of our capacity disappeared. In spite of that if we look back and see the number of aircraft flying before that airline stopped its operations and number of aircraft flying now there is growth of almost 5-6 per cent which means the industry has not only wiped out the gap or the vacuum created but it has also added on to capacity," he said. Kharola also said that If the country has to grow in double-digits, some sectors will have to grow in double digits as well. "If we see aviation, it is one sector which has established and proved that it has the potential to grow double digits," he said.

The domestic aviation market has grown at a cumulative rate of 16 per cent in the last 4-5 years and that's where the answer to growth lies, he said. "This year the aviation sector has proved its resilience." The domestic air traffic returned to double-digit growth in November at 11.6 per cent after clocking single digit till October with April traffic growth in negative territory. Stating that the number of operational airports was likely to double in the next five years from 100 now, Kharola said, "That will need a multi-pronged approach the most important being enlightening the private sector to invite in airport projects and the response (so far) has been extremely good."

Around 600 aircraft flying at present and in the next five years the number is going to be double, therefore the government is trying to make policy interventions to create a congenial atmosphere so that this doubling of airplanes does take place, he said. Noting that the viability of airlines is important and he said the government is trying to address the issue which can be done in various ways.

"One is on the cost side. On that we are working on lease financing. Majority of aircraft operators are lease financed and unfortunately almost all of these are lease financed from overseas. ... we are working on it so it can be done in India. At the same time, we are also working towards making India the MRO hub," Kharola added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019