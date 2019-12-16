CBI arrests DGM of NHDC for accepting bribe

The CBI has arrested a Deputy General Manager of NHDC, Bhopal while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs one lakh for clearing the bills of a contractor, officials said on Monday. Rajeev Sharma, DGM of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) Ltd was arrested following a complaint by a manager of a security agency working for the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), they said.

"This agency got the tender for providing security to NHDC Ltd, Bhopal. The DGM (HR), NHDC, Bhopal allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant in lieu of passing the bills," CBI spokesperson said. "The CBI laid a trap and caught the DGM (HR) while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant," the spokesperson said.

He said searches were conducted at the residence and office premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)