Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors seek exhumation of Canadian crypto currency firm founder to ensure it's him

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 23:20 IST
Investors seek exhumation of Canadian crypto currency firm founder to ensure it's him
Image Credit: Pixabay

Lawyers representing users of the Canadian digital platform QuadrigaCX have asked police to exhume the body of its founder, whose sudden death last year trapped millions of dollars in digital currencies in its accounts, to make sure it's him.

Gerald Cotten died in December 2018 while traveling to India due to complications from Crohn's disease. The 30-year-old was the only person with access to passwords for the digital wallets holding some C$180 million ($135 million). In the wake of his death, QuadrigaCX, which had about 115,000 users, was unable to locate or secure a significant amount of cryptocurrency reserves.

Cotten's widow, Jennifer Robertson, has said in her affidavit she has received online threats and "slanderous comments", including questions about the nature of Cotten's death, and whether he is really dead. "The purpose of this letter is to request, on behalf of the Affected Users, that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (the "RCMP"), conduct an exhumation and post-mortem autopsy on the body of Gerald Cotten to confirm both its identity and the cause of death given the questionable circumstances surrounding Mr. Cotten's death and the significant losses of Affected Users," reads a Dec. 13 letter posted on lawyer Miller Thomson's website.

The letter requests that the exhumation and autopsy be completed by spring "given decomposition concerns." RCMP did not offer an immediate comment. Robertson's lawyers also did not offer an immediate comment.

The platform - a trading venue for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum - had previously filed for creditor protection in the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Gully Boy' out of Oscar race

Zoya Akhtars Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category. The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 17-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest i...

Brees becomes NFL's all-time TD pass king

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFLs career leader in touchdown passes on Monday night. Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill with 708 left in the third quarter against Indianapolis -- Brees ...

Lynda Keene appointed as Chief Executive of Tourism Export Council

The Board of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand TECNZ is delighted to announce that Lynda Keene has been appointed in the role of Chief Executive.Anna Black, Board Chair of TECNZ says, Lynda has extensive experience with inbound tour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019