BSE signs pact with IHS Markit to develop new bond valuation service in India

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with global information services provider IHS Markit for developing valuation of fixed income securities in the country. The new service is aimed to start in the first half of 2020, BSE said in a statement.

The valuation service will be offered to onshore and offshore clients and will leverage the exchange's domestic expertise and IHS Markit's extensive capabilities in developing fixed income or bond data services for international markets. "This collaboration with IHS Markit will provide investors access to premier fixed income pricing and valuation services based on well renowned IHS Markit methodologies customised with BSE to suit Indian market. This engagement would benefit Indian and international bond investors investing in Indian fixed income market," BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Sage Patel, Head of Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data at APAC IHS Markit said there is a significant opportunity to enhance fixed income valuation in India's growing bond market.

