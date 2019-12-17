Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound and stocks flop as Brexit fears resurface

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound and stocks flop as Brexit fears resurface

European stocks skidded off record highs and sterling dropped more than 1% on Thursday, as reports that Britain's prime minister was ready to play rough in Brexit talks brought December's cross-market rally to a halt. U.S.-China trade optimism and reassuring Chinese economic data had driven Asia and emerging market stocks to 18-month highs overnight, but green immediately turned red when London, Frankfurt and Paris opened.

Britain's FTSE 100, which had seen its best day in nearly a year on Monday, dropped 0.2% on reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would use his control of parliament to stop any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020. The news knocked the domestically focused mid-cap index as much 1.7% lower, while the pound fell 1% to back below $1.32 and nearly 2% under Thursday and Friday's post-election highs of just over $1.35.

A profit warning from consumer goods giant Unilever that sent its shares down nearly 6% also helped push the broader European STOXX 600 down 0.6%. "So much for pragmatism," J.P. Morgan's Malcolm Barr said, referring to the reports of Johnson's hard-line Brexit stance. "We have put the risk of a no-deal end to the transition at 25%, a number we regard as uncomfortably high."

The resurgence of uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union on Jan. 31 and their future relationship meant Wall Street was expected to give back some ground when New York reopens and put safety trades back in play. Most 10-year European bond yields were around two basis points lower. UK and German 10-year yields dipped to 0.77% and -0.29% respectively, compared to 1.85% for U.S. Treasuries.

Britain's political wrangling had not kept Asian stocks from joining a global rally overnight, however, as more U.S. officials confirmed phase one of a trade deal with China was done, although the details remain unpublished. The preliminary deal between Washington and Beijing reached last week will double U.S. exports to China, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Monday. The United States will also reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods under the agreement.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul all gained more than 1% and MSCI's all-country index set a record high, putting its gains for 2019 at almost 23%, its best year in a decade and the fourth-best year ever. "People are looking to close the year on a good note," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "I think that these are far more opportunistic than they are conviction trades, so they tend to be a little bit more prone to taking profits."

PALLADIUM The Australian dollar was another currency under pressure after the minutes of this month's RBA central bank meeting suggested it might cut interest rates again when it next meets in February.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has already cut three times since June, taking rates to a record low of 0.75%. "Members agreed it would be concerning if there were a deterioration in the outlook," the bank's December minutes showed. Elsewhere, investors were staying broadly optimistic over the tentative U.S.-Sino trade deal struck last week which fuelled gains in emerging market currencies and capped the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Oil was nearing three-month highs in anticipation of growing demand from the world's biggest economies. Brent crude ticked up for a fourth day at $65.52 per barrel, while gold held just below $1,480 per ounce. Palladium, which is widely used in catalytic converters for car and truck exhausts, remained the real focus, though, as it sped towards $2,000 an ounce for the first time.

"Supply is tight in the palladium market and when you're adding the speculation about a potential pick-up in demand due to recovery in the global economy, you have a perfect storm of bullish news continuing to keep it supported," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Eileen Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

BFI quashes media reports, sticks to Olympic qualifying criteria

Boxing Federation of India BFI on Tuesday brushed aside the media speculations and remained steadfast to the pre-decided Olympic Qualifying criteria. BFI announcement comes amid the media reports claiming that the Olympic qualifier trials a...

Mamata snubs governor, skips meet over violence

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was kept waiting all day on Tuesday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she did not turn up to personally update him on the current situation in West Bengal over the violent protests against the controversial citi...

Manipur cabinet extends 'disturbed area' status for six more months

The disturbed area status in Manipur has been extended for another six months from Tuesday, said Th Radheshyam Singh, the states Education Minister, at a press conference here.He further said that the state cabinet has taken a resolution in...

BrahMos' air version testfired from IAF's Su-20MKI, hits sea target

The Indian Air Force IAF successfully fired the air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft on Tuesday. The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajecto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019